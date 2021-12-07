Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran handed Milwaukee Lutheran a tough 78-61 loss during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

The Chargers registered a 78-61 advantage at intermission over the Red Knights.

The Chargers darted in front of the Red Knights 34-20 to begin the second half.

Recently on November 30 , Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran squared up on Greendale Martin Luther in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

