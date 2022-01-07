It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Brillion wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 56-47 over Manitowoc Roncalli at Brillion High on January 7 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Brillion’s offense moved to a 56-47 lead over Manitowoc Roncalli at halftime.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 30-30 tie through the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.