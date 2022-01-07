Kenosha St. Joseph dumped Somers Shoreland Lutheran 67-49 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 27 , Somers Shoreland Lutheran squared up on Kenosha Reuther Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Kenosha St. Joseph’s shooting thundered to a 67-49 lead over Somers Shoreland Lutheran at halftime.

The first half gave the Lancers a 29-18 lead over the Pacers.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.