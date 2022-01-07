Milwaukee St. Thomas More wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 78-74 victory over Wind Point The Prairie in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 7.

In recent action on December 30, Wind Point The Prairie faced off against Appleton Xavier and Milwaukee St Thomas More took on Cudahy on December 23 at Milwaukee St Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap

