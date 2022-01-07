Burlington edged Union Grove in a close 42-39 encounter during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Burlington registered a 42-39 advantage at halftime over Union Grove.

The Broncos started on steady ground by forging a 22-20 lead over the Demons at the end of the first half.

In recent action on December 27, Union Grove faced off against Kenosha Indian Trail High School and and Burlington took on Kenosha Tremper on December 27 at Burlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

