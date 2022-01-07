Green Bay Southwest dumped Manitowoc Lincoln 49-34 on January 7 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Green Bay Southwest’s shooting stormed to a 49-34 lead over Manitowoc Lincoln at the intermission.

The first half gave the Fighting Trojans a 19-18 lead over the Ships.

