Grafton dumped Slinger 54-41 at Slinger High on January 7 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

The Black Hawks registered a 54-41 advantage at half over the Owls.

The Black Hawks made the first move by forging a 25-17 margin over the Owls after the first half.

In recent action on December 28, Slinger faced off against Brookfield East and Grafton took on Greendale on December 29 at Grafton High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.