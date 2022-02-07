West Allis Nathan Hale found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off West Allis Central 50-44 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Recently on January 28 , West Allis Central squared up on Village of Pewaukee in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

West Allis Nathan Hale opened a modest 49-39 gap over West Allis Central at halftime.

The Huskies opened with a 25-19 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.