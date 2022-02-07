Stretched out and finally snapped, Somers Shoreland Lutheran put just enough pressure on Milwaukee Eastbrook to earn a 58-43 victory at Milwaukee Eastbrook Academy High on February 7 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

