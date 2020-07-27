If you’re like a lot of Americans worried about exposure to coronavirus, shortages of your favorite hand sanitizers may have you purchasing brands you’d never heard of but which promised the same bacteria-killing agents. The Food and Drug Administration has recalled 75 brands that contain methanol, which can cause serious health complications.

The agency said anyone who used hand sanitizers containing methanol, which is also known as wood alcohol, should immediately seek medical treatment to reverse the toxic effects of methanol poisoning.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in “nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” the FDA said on its website.

All people who used the product on their hands are at risk, the FDA said. But the agency cautioned that “young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”

The 75 FDA-recalled hand sanitizers, on a list that has been frequently updated, are:

  1. 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer (70 percent alcohol)
  2. 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol (70 percent alcohol)
  3. 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
  4. 4E Global’s KLAR Instant Hand Sanitizer labeled as Greenbrier International Inc.
  5. 4E Global’s DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer labeled as Greenbrier International Inc.
  6. 4E Global’s Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
  7. 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  8. 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
  9. 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
  10. 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Lear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  11. 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  12. 4E Global’s The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
  13. 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
  14. 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
  15. 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
  16. 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
  17. 4E Global’s Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 percent alcohol
  18. 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70 percent alcohol
  19. 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70 percent alcohol
  20. 4E Global’s Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
  21. 4E Global’s Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
  22. 4E Global’s Klar Instant Hand Sanitizer
  23. 4E Global’s Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer
  24. 4E Global’s Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer
  25. 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
  26. 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
  27. 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
  28. 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
  29. 4E Global’s Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance-Free
  30. 4E Global’s Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
  31. 4E Global’s Assured Aloe
  32. AAA Cosmetica’s bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
  33. AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer (multiple sizes)
  34. AAA Cosmetica’s QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
  35. DDI Multinacional’s Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
  36. DDI Multinacional’s Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
  37. DDI Multinacional’s Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
  38. Eskbiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
  39. Eskbiochem’s Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
  40. Eskbiochem’s Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
  41. Eskbiochem’s The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
  42. Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 80 percent alcohol
  43. Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 75 percent alcohol
  44. Eskbiochem’s Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  45. Grupo Insoma’s Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented, with 70 percent alcohol
  46. Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s Best
  47. Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s
  48. Limpo Quimicos’ Gelclor
  49. Limpo Quimicos’ NeoNatural
  50. Limpo Quimicos’ Plus Advanced
  51. Liqesa Exportacion (Liq-E-S.A.) Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
  52. Maquiladora Miniara’s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
  53. Maquiladora Miniara’s Selecto Hand Sanitizer
  54. Mystic International’s Mystic Shield Protection Hand Sanitizer
  55. Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance-Free
  56. Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic (alcohol 70 percent) Topical Solution hand sanitizer
  57. Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand Sanitizer labeled as Wet Look Janitorial
  58. Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand Sanitizer labeled as Gardening Corp.
  59. Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer (ethyl alcohol 70 percent)
  60. Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s DAESI hand sanitizer
  61. Real Clean Distribuciones’s Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
  62. Real Clean Distribuciones’s Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
  63. Real Clean Distribuciones’s Scent Theory Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
  64. Real Clean Distribuciones’s Cavalry
  65. Real Clean Distribuciones’s Enliven Hand Sanitizing Gel
  66. Real Clean Distribuciones’s Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
  67. Real Clean Distribuciones’s Keep It Clean
  68. Real Clean Distribuciones’s Hand Sanitizer
  69. MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel, with 70 percent ethyl alcohol
  70. MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel (70 percent ethyl alcohol) Rinse Free Hand Rub
  71. Liqesa Exportacion Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
  72. Scent Theory ‘Keep It Clean’ Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizer
  73. MXL Comercial / Resource Recovery & Trading Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel (70 percent ethyl alcohol
  74. Eskbiochem 361 All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant
  75. Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (officially banned from imports on July 15)

The market research company ReportLinker said sales of hand sanitizer products in the United States grew 73 percent in March, the first full month of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

U.S. sales of hand sanitizers totaled more than $2.7 billion in 2019, according to the market research company Grand View Research, which expects sales of such products to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.6 percent through 2027. The company said polls show 77 percent of Americans surveyed in April regularly used hand sanitizers.

