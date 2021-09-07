No need for worry, Racine Case’s defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying an 8-0 shutout of Racine Park at Racine Park High on September 7 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.

