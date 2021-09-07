Mukwonago’s defense throttled Oconomowoc, resulting in a shutout win 1-0 in Wisconsin boys soccer action on September 7.

Defense ruled the first half as Mukwonago and Oconomowoc were both scoreless.

In recent action on August 25, Oconomowoc faced off against Elkhorn Area and Mukwonago took on Delavan-Darien on August 27 at Delavan-Darien High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.