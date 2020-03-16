By Janyl Gregorio

The Preakness Stakes is the second jewel of the U.S. Triple Crown Series. It takes place two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. This year, the Preakness Stakes will kick-in on May 16, 2020, at Pimlico Park. The racehorse who won the Derby must also win the Preakness Stakes to be eligible for the Triple Crown title.

It is also expected for horses who competed in the Run For The Roses to also compete in the Preakness Stakes. However, if the Derby has 20 spots to cover, the Preakness Stakes slots will be limited to twelve racehorses. That’s why each hopeful needs to make sure they showcase impressive racing records to qualify the Preakness Stakes run.

While it’s really exciting to watch out for the Preakness Stakes contenders to guide you which entry you can bet, there are also other activities you can partake in the upcoming Run For The Black-Eyed Susans. Hence, here are some best ways to party and make the best out of your 2020 Preakness Stakes experience.

InfieldFest Party

The InfieldFest is probably one of the grandest party celebrations that the Preakness Stakes commemorates annually. This event features a loud music festival and concert activities held at the Grandstand. You can sip your favorite drink label while taking the time to party and dance along with other Preakness spectators.

Also, the InfieldFest presents the most famous Hollywood music icons. You should not miss this event as this is really fun. It’s also the best way to socialize and ask betting advice from pro-bettors who are also present at the festival.

Alibi Breakfast

It is an annual Preakness Stakes racing tradition that takes place before the formal racing show. There are specific dining and hospitality tickets that you can purchase so you can access this. Aside from a sumptuous fine dining cuisine, you also have the chance to meet racehorse jockeys and trainers.

Spring Fashion Show

The Spring Fashion Show is an event for a cause that the Preakness Stakes holds annually. It also happens before the racing game starts. This is a celebration of horse racing culture and tradition, which recognizes every woman who promotes horse racing.

During this event, you have the chance to experience premium lunch buffets, racing shows, and souvenir shopping centers. If you buy Preakness Stakes souvenir items, the proceeds will go to the Foxie G, which is a non-profit organization that rescues cats and horses.

The U.S. Triple Crown Cocktail Hour

If you are into cocktails and other beverages, then you should not miss the U.S. Triple Crown Cocktail Hour. It features a lot of mouth-watering mixes that you can drink.

The Preakness Red Carpet Fashion Show

The Preakness also set-ups a red carpet show for all horse racing fans who love to strut their rodeo-inspired outfits. If you are one of those fans who wants to showcase your outfits and suits inspired by Preakness Stakes, then you can join the contest and win amazing prizes.

The Mount Washington’s Tavern’s Preakness Party

It’s a friendly-neighborhood of the Preakness Stakes that also commemorates the said horse racing event. This event is usually hosted and sponsored by a non-Kentucky Derby group, which similarly looks the same as the Preakness Party is celebrated.

You can also indulge in different cocktail mixes, depending on your taste. There are food platters and fine dining cuisines you can choose if you love to dig-in right away.

The Preakness Party

This event is entirely different from the InfieldFest because it happens all throughout the day. Aside from the horse racing show, you can experience a lot of slot games, fashion shows, and other events that can reward you with big prizes. The foods and drinks are served for free, so you can eat and drink anything you like.

Alongside with the Preakness Party is a fundraising event that the organization holds to support the youth programs in Baltimore.

The Preakness Stakes Balloon Festival

If you love to see hot-air balloons flying high up, then you can also partake in the Preakness Stakes Balloon Festival. You will be able to see the 25 hot-air balloons while settling in the wine garden. Apart from that, it also comes with live music, kid zone, and local foods which you can ultimately enjoy.

Takeaway As the middle jewel of the U.S. Triple Crown Series, the Preakness Stakes is as important as the two-horse racing legs that make up the whole Triple Crown show. Although it only features a few racehorses to saddle up in a dirt track, the events and festivals can truly entertain you.

Hence, if you are looking forward to gracing the Preakness Festival this year, make sure to consider joining the activities above to get what the Preakness Stakes can fully offer.