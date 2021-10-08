Milwaukee Marquette University poked just enough holes in Brookfield East’s defense to garner a taut 35-34 victory in Wisconsin high school football on October 8.

Milwaukee Marquette University chalked up this decision in spite of Brookfield East’s spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Milwaukee Marquette University enjoyed a narrow margin over Brookfield East with a 28-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee Marquette University registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over Brookfield East.

Tough to find an edge early, Milwaukee Marquette University and Brookfield East fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

