A tight-knit tilt turned in Burlington’s direction just enough to squeeze past Wilmot 13-6 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 8.

Burlington avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The Demons remained on top of the Panthers through a scoreless first and third quarters.

The Demons’ offense moved to a 10-6 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

