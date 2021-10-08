Franklin dominated from start to finish in a resounding 63-7 win over Kenosha Tremper for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 8.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive second and final quarters.

The Sabers’ force showed as they carried a 63-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave Franklin a 49-0 lead over Kenosha Tremper.

