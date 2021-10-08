Germantown scored early and often in a 21-3 win over Brookfield Central in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

No points meant no hope for the Lancers as they could not cut into their deficit in the second and final quarters.

The Warhawks’ command showed as they carried a 21-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

Germantown drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Brookfield Central after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.