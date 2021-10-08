Kenosha Christian Life’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Whitefish Bay Dominican 56-15 in Wisconsin high school football action on October 8.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

