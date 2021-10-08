It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Greendale Martin Luther’s 28-0 beating of Racine St. Catherine’s in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 8.

The Spartans’ upper-hand showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans’ offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Angels at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

