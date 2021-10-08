Mukwonago showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hartland Arrowhead 42-21 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Mukwonago’s offense darted to a 21-14 lead over Hartland Arrowhead at halftime.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Indians and the Warhawks settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

