Muskego unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Wales Kettle Moraine in a 24-0 shutout during this Wisconsin football game.

Muskego’s power showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Warriors darted in front of the Lasers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.