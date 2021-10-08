Oconomowoc dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 27-14 win over Waukesha North on October 8 in Wisconsin football.

Oconomowoc broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-7 lead over Waukesha North.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 7-6.

Waukesha North showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Oconomowoc as the first quarter ended.

