Mighty close, mighty fine, Fredonia Ozaukee wore a victory shine after clipping Oostburg 27-23 on October 8 in Wisconsin football.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Fredonia Ozaukee, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-3 fourth quarter, too.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Fredonia Ozaukee and Oostburg were both scoreless.

An intermission tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over the Flying Dutchmen after the first quarter.

