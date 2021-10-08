Village of Pewaukee knocked off Wauwatosa West 21-16 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.
The Pirates fended off the Trojans’ last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee’s offense darted to a 14-8 lead over Wauwatosa West at the intermission.
