A tight-knit tilt turned in Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s direction just enough to squeeze past Port Washington 16-11 in Wisconsin high school football on October 8.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-3 points differential.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran and Port Washington were both scoreless.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran fought to a 10-8 intermission margin at Port Washington’s expense.

Port Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran as the first quarter ended.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.