Racine William Horlick didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 51-49 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Racine William Horlick had enough offense to deny Kenosha Indian Trail high school and in the end.

Racine William Horlick broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-34 lead over Kenosha Indian Trail high school and.

Kenosha Indian Trail high school and came from behind to grab the advantage 28-21 at halftime over Racine William Horlick.

Kenosha Indian Trail high school and showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-7 advantage over Racine William Horlick as the first quarter ended.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.