Kenosha St. Joseph didn’t tinker around with Racine Lutheran. A 28-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 8.

Kenosha St. Joseph darted over Racine Lutheran when the fourth quarter began 21-7.

Kenosha St. Joseph opened a thin 14-7 gap over Racine Lutheran at halftime.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Kenosha St. Joseph and Racine Lutheran were both scoreless.

