No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Slinger followed in overpowering West Bend West 35-0 in Wisconsin high school football action on October 8.

Defense dominated scoreless second and final quarters, helping the Owls finish off the Spartans.

The Owls drew first blood by forging a 35-0 margin over the Spartans after the first quarter.

