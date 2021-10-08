A stalwart defense refused to yield as Two Rivers shutout Manitowoc Roncalli 52-0 in Wisconsin high school football on October 8.

Two Rivers’ determination showed as it carried a 46-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Raiders’ offense thundered to a 34-0 lead over the Jets at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.