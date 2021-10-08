Union Grove found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lake Geneva Badger 27-22 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 8.

Union Grove fended off Lake Geneva Badger’s last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

The Broncos broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over the Badgers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Union Grove and Lake Geneva Badger settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

