A suffocating defensive performance helped Waterford blank Delavan-Darien 35-0 in Wisconsin high school football action on October 8.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter.

The Wolverines’ dominance showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Waterford’s offense stomped on to a 28-0 lead over Delavan-Darien at halftime.

The Wolverines jumped in front of the Comets 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

