Dominating defense was the calling card of Waukesha West on Friday as it blanked Waukesha South 34-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 8.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Waukesha West and Waukesha South were both scoreless.

Waukesha West opened a colossal 21-0 gap over Waukesha South at halftime.

Waukesha West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Waukesha South through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.