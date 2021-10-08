Waukesha Catholic Memorial painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Wauwatosa East’s defense for a 68-10 win in Wisconsin high school football action on October 8.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial fought to a 62-7 intermission margin at Wauwatosa East’s expense.

The first quarter gave Waukesha Catholic Memorial a 42-0 lead over Wauwatosa East.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.