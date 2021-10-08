Mighty close, mighty fine, Salem Westosha Central wore a victory shine after clipping Elkhorn Area 25-24 in Wisconsin high school football on October 8.

Salem Westosha Central’s train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-3 points differential.

The Elks enjoyed a 21-12 lead over the Falcons to start the fourth quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Elkhorn Area would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 14-6 lead on Salem Westosha Central.

The first quarter gave Salem Westosha Central a 6-1 lead over Elkhorn Area.

