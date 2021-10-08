Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran showered the scoreboard with points to drown Cudahy 56-8 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
The Vikings’ offense pulled ahead to a 42-0 lead over the Packers at halftime.
Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran opened with a 21-0 advantage over Cudahy through the first quarter.
