University School of Milwaukee had no answers as Whitefish Bay roared to a 56-22 victory on December 8 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Had this been a prize fight, University School of Milwaukee would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 38-32 lead on Whitefish Bay.

Recently on December 3 , Whitefish Bay squared up on Mequon Homestead in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.