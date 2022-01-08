It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Waunakee wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 63-54 over Brookfield East at Waunakee High on January 8 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

The Warriors’ offense darted to a 63-54 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

The Spartans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 29-26 advantage over the Warriors as the first half ended.

