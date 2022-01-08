DeForest grabbed a 61-50 victory at the expense of Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 28 , DeForest squared up on Wauwatosa West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Norskies’ shooting moved to a 61-50 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

DeForest made the first move by forging a 34-28 margin over Waukesha Catholic Memorial after the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.