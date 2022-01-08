Wind Point The Prairie controlled the action to earn a strong 84-40 win against Milwaukee St. Thomas More for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on January 8.

Recently on December 29 , Wind Point The Prairie squared up on Kenosha Tremper in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.