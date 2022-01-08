Sheboygan Lutheran handed Manitowoc Roncalli a tough 60-41 loss in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 8.

Recently on December 30 , Manitowoc Roncalli squared up on Reedsville in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Crusaders’ offense breathed fire to a 60-41 lead over the Jets at the half.

The first half gave the Crusaders a 17-11 lead over the Jets.

