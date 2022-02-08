Oak Creek wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 49-40 victory over Franklin in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 8.

Oak Creek’s offense jumped to a 49-40 lead over Franklin at halftime.

The Knights jumped in front of the Sabers 29-17 to begin the second half.

In recent action on January 28, Oak Creek faced off against Kenosha Bradford and Franklin took on Racine William Horlick on February 1 at Racine William Horlick High School. For a full recap, click here.

