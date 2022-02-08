Union Grove didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Delavan-Darien 63-55 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Delavan-Darien faced off against Waterford and Union Grove took on Waterford on January 28 at Waterford High School. For a full recap, click here.

