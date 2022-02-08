Village of Pewaukee painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of New Berlin Eisenhower’s defense for a 66-27 win in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 8.

In recent action on January 28, Village of Pewaukee faced off against West Allis Central and New Berlin Eisenhower took on Greenfield Whitnall on January 28 at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.

Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee’s offense stormed to a 66-27 lead over New Berlin Eisenhower at the intermission.

The first half gave the Pirates a 27-14 lead over the Lions.

