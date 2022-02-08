Racine Case offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Racine William Horlick with an all-around effort during this 78-42 victory at Racine Case High on February 8 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

The first half gave the Eagles a 37-23 lead over the Rebels.

In recent action on February 1, Racine Case faced off against Kenosha Bradford and Racine William Horlick took on Franklin on February 1 at Racine William Horlick High School. Click here for a recap

