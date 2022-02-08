Impressive was a ready adjective for Kenosha Tremper’s 86-59 throttling of Racine Park for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on February 8.

In recent action on January 28, Racine Park faced off against Franklin and Kenosha Tremper took on Salem Westosha Central on January 29 at Salem Westosha Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

