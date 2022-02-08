Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military 66-44 on February 8 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

The Warriors registered a 66-44 advantage at half over the Lancers.

Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran pulled ahead in front of Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military 36-20 to begin the second half.

