Playing with a winning hand, West Bend East trumped Grafton 63-52 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on February 1, Grafton faced off against Whitefish Bay and West Bend East took on Hartford on February 1 at Hartford High School. Click here for a recap

