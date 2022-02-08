Mighty close, mighty fine, West Bend West wore a victory shine after clipping Slinger 58-55 in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 8.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth half with a 58-55 lead over the Owls.

An intermission tie at 51-51 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Tough to find an edge early, the Spartans and the Owls fashioned a 23-23 stalemate through the first half.

In recent action on February 1, West Bend West faced off against Glendale Nicolet and Slinger took on Hartford on February 3 at Slinger High School. Click here for a recap

