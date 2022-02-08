It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Oconomowoc wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 67-63 over Waukesha Catholic Memorial on February 8 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial faced off against Mukwonago and Oconomowoc took on Mukwonago on January 28 at Oconomowoc High School. For a full recap, click here.

