Impressive was a ready adjective for Union Grove’s 68-43 throttling of Delavan-Darien on February 8 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 24, Delavan-Darien faced off against Kenosha Bradford and Union Grove took on Lake Geneva Badger on February 4 at Union Grove High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.